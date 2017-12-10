Govt boost to air connectivity: 150-200 airports expected to be operational soon, says Jayant Sinha

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

The government is looking to make 150-200 airports operational in the coming years, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said. Sinha, while addressing young entrepreneurs in Srinagar, added that the aviation sector is already drawing revenues nearly at par with the Indian Railways and the telecom industry.

He was speaking at an event organised by BJP leader Khalid Jehangir led Foundation for Resource Development and Education. Sinha revealed that the present 200 million passenger trips recorded by the Indian aviation sector could increase to 1 billion in 10-15 years, surpassing the United States and China. He pointed out that the current BJP-led NDA government had built 25 new airports in addition to the 75 operational airports built during the Congress-led UPA-II government’s tenure.

“We are aiming at around 150 to 200 operational airports in coming years. Right now our airlines fly 500 airplanes, which will increase to 2000 planes. Airlines operators have already placed firm orders for 935 more planes. Turnover of our airlines is around Rs 1.8lakh crore which is equal to Indian railways and telecom industry of the country,” said Sinha, as quoted by ET.

According to the Airports Authority of India, there are currently 137 airports including those that are under construction. There are also 17 are international airports in the country.

A report by CAPA Centre for Aviation released in October had suggested: “A National Airports Commission should be established under the Aviation Ministry, with a responsibility for developing a long-term national airports master plan with a 20-30 year horizon, taking into account central and state economic plans and multi-modal transport connectivity.”

Sinha also said three new airports will soon come up in Jammu-Kashmir. The Srinagar airport will be upgraded to handle night landing, he added. And, in the next six months, direct flights from the Valley to Dubai and Kaula Lumpur will become operational.

In a bid to boost tourism in Valley, Sinha said that direct flights to cities like Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata would also be made operational.

