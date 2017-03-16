Government receives proposals for setting up new airlines  

The government has received proposals from four entities for setting up new airlines, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said on Thursday. The Civil Aviation Ministry has received proposals from Ghodawat Enterprises Private Limited, GSEC Limited, Aviation Connectivity and Infrastructure Developers Private Limited and Ravindra Purushottam Deshmukh, Sinha said in the Lok Sabha.

While GSEC Limited has applied for Air Transport Cargo Services, Ghodawat Limited has applied for permission to operate Scheduled Air Transport Service, Sinha said. Aviation Connectivity has sought permission for a Scheduled Commuter Operator and Ravindra Deshmukh has made a request under the category of Scheduled Commuter Operator-Individual, he added.

In its civil aviation policy, announced last June, the government had introduced a new category of airline, Scheduled Commuter Airline, under which an operator is allowed to run air services between two or more places/routes except on Category I routes (key trunk routes).

