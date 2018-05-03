Follow Us:
May 02, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Government nod for Rs 5,082-crore for new terminals at three airports

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said the new terminal building approved for the Chennai airport at Rs 2,467 crore will have a capacity to handle 35 million passengers per annum and take care of the passenger growth estimates till 2027.

May 3, 2018
The Centre has approved a proposal to build new terminal buildings at the Chennai, Lucknow and Guwahati airports at an estimated cost of over Rs 5,000 crore. The proposal was approved by the Union Cabinet.

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said the new terminal building approved for the Chennai airport at Rs 2,467 crore will have a capacity to handle 35 million passengers per annum and take care of the passenger growth estimates till 2027. The new terminal building at Lucknow will have an annual capacity of 13.6 million passengers and will cater to the passenger growth requirements up to 2030-31 and will be built at a cost of Rs 1,232 crore and will be a major force multiplier towards UP’s growth, the Minister tweeted.

The new terminal building at Guwahati will be built at a cost of Rs 1,383 crore and will have a capacity to handle 9 million passengers per annum. “It (the new terminal) will give a major thrust to our ‘Act East’ policy and to tourism in NE India,” Prabhu said. In April 2018, the aviation market grew close to 30 per cent, according to industry estimates.

Therefore, the need of the hour is to keep pace with growth and ensure better facilities in airports. If the airports do not grow as fast as the aviation sector is growing, there will be a big challenge at hand, Prabhu said.

