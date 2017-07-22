GoM on Air India disinvestment: Ministers’ panel asks Dipam to prepare a proposal

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs last month gave its in-principle approval for disinvestment of Air India. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs last month gave its in-principle approval for disinvestment of Air India.

A Group of Ministers (GoM) appointed to chalk out Air India disinvestment plan held its first meeting on Friday. This was a preliminary meeting, in which the ministers’ panel asked the department of investment and public asset management (Dipam) to prepare a proposal on Air India disinvestment in coordination with the ministry of civil aviation, sources said.

“This was a preliminary meeting. The Cabinet approval for Air India stake sale is already there. We need to see how to go about it,” a senior minister who attended the meeting said, asking not to be named. The ministers who attended the meeting included finance minister Arun Jaitley, civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, railway minister Suresh Prabhu and minister for power and coal (independent charge) Piyush Goyal.

The fifth minister part of the GoM, road transport minister Nitin Gadkari, was not present. “We can’t hide anything from people but when we come to a stage where it is worth saying something, we will tell you,” Raju told reporters after the meeting. Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, R N Choubey declined to comment on the specifics, saying, “It is a market sensitive issue.”

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs last month gave its in-principle approval for disinvestment of Air India. It constituted an Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism, or a group of ministers, headed by Jaitley to look into five terms of references. The mandate of the group is to look into the treatment Air India’s debt, hiving off of certain assets to a shell company, demerger and strategic disinvestment of three profit-making subsidiaries, quantum of disinvestment and the universe of bidders.

Air India, which has a debt burden of more than Rs 52,000 crore, is staying afloat on government support. The previous UPA government had extended a bailout package worth little over Rs 30,000 crore to the national carrier for a 10-year period starting from 2012.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App