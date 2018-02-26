GoAir, Jet Airways roll out discounts for long Holi weekend

Airlines have rolled out discount offers on select routes under their Holi discount sale. The schemes offer customers to fly for as low as Rs 991. (Representational Image) Airlines have rolled out discount offers on select routes under their Holi discount sale. The schemes offer customers to fly for as low as Rs 991. (Representational Image)

With Holi around the corner, domestic carriers have rolled out lucrative discount offers on airfares over the Holi weekend. Airlines like GoAir and Jet Airways have started the discount sale with offers to fly for as low as Rs 991 and avail discounts of up to 20 per cent.

Here are the offers discount offers customers can avail on flight tickets during the coming Holi weekend:

GoAir has rolled out its ‘Holi Long Weekend’ offer for fliers. The carrier is offering all-inclusive flight tickets on select routes for as low as Rs 991. It is also offering an additional 10 per cent discount if you pay with HDFC Bank’s debit card or credit card. The offer can be availed from the airline’s website.

The Rs 991 tickets are currently on offer for Bagdogra to Guwahati while Chennai to Kochi fare starts from Rs 1,120. The offer fare for Bengaluru to Kochi and Guwahati to Bagdogra start from Rs 1,291. The offer is valid for limited seats, though, the airline did not specify the exact number of seats under the offer.

Meanwhile, Jet Airways, under its ‘Holiday Specials’ offer, is offering up to 20 per cent discounts on domestic airfare on select flights. The offer is valid for ticket bookings done by February 26.

“Plan your travel with Jet Airways and book flights online seamlessly. With over 600 daily flights and 64 destinations worldwide, you can now explore our extensive network of domestic flights and international flights at best fares. Enjoy special offers on flight tickets only when you book on our website and mobile app,” said Jet Airways on its website.

The airline says on its website that the 20 per cent discount offer applies only on the base fare in the premier class and for economy class, only 10 per cent discount is applicable on the base fare.

The offer is valid for travel up to April 15, 2018. The airline also said that the tickets, under the offer, have to be purchased at least seven days before the date of travel.

