GoAir annouces ‘Summer offer’: Here’s how you can avail cashback and discounts on flight tickets

The terms and conditions vary for the different partners and are available only for a stipulated time. (Representational Image) The terms and conditions vary for the different partners and are available only for a stipulated time. (Representational Image)

With the summer holiday season soon approaching, GoAir is offering up to Rs 2,000 value back on selected domestic flights. Called the ‘Summer offer’ the airline has partnered with ZoomCar, Xoxoday, Paytm and HDFC Bank to provide the discounts to the passengers. The terms and conditions vary for the different partners and are available only for a stipulated time. Here is how passengers can earn up to Rs 2,000.

GoAir’s offer with Zoomcar

The carrier is offering a maximum discount of Rs 1,200 or 20 per cent, whichever is lower, to the users of Zoomcar. The offer is valid until June 30, 2018, and only for the bookings that are made through Zoomcar website and iOS or the Android app. A fully refundable security deposit will be charged at time of booking, the airline said on its website.

The discount is available only on original reservation charges and the carrier will pick a maximum number of flights or value of flights, for Mercedes rides sponsored by Zoomcar. One winner will be chosen with the maximum number of flights or value of flights. The winner will be contacted via email and they can avail the offer using the promo codes. The rebates are, however, not available on certain holidays, a list of which is available on Zoomcar website.

GoAir’s offer with Xoxoday.com

GoAir is offering up to Rs 1,000 off on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000. The offer is valid till April 30, 2018 and can be used once per customer. The offer is non-transferable and cannot be clubbed with any other promotional offers. No cash can be availed in exchange of the offer, the carrier said. In order to avail this offer, the users can go to goair.xoxoday.com and select any activity. They can then apply the given code at checkout and complete the order. The confirmation email will be sent on customer’s email id, mentioned GoAir on the website.

GoAir’s offer with Paytm

The carrier is offering 5 per cent cashback up to Rs 200 when the payment is made using Paytm wallet. The offer is valid till April 26, 2018, and only for domestic bookings. The cashback amount shall be credited by Paytm to the guest’s Paytm wallet within two working days from the date of payment. The cashback will not be processed for non-KYC users. In case of cancellation of the booking, the entire Cashback amount availed for the transaction will be deducted from the amount to be refunded

GoAir’s offer with HDFC Bank

The airline is offering up to 10 per cent discount on bookings when the payment is done via HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.The booking period stands from April 9, 2018, to April 30, 2018; while the travel can be made between April 4 to September 30, 2018. GOHDFC10 is the promo code that is to be used to avail the offer. The discounts are however not applicable on certain flights and dates, the list of which is available on GoAir’s official website

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd