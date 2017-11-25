Go Air offering flight tickets for as cheap as Rs 312: Here’s all you need to know

GoAir is also letting its fliers pre book the seat of their choice for just Rs 99. So what are you waiting for? Take out your credit cards and visit Go Air’s website and book those tickets you have long been waiting to book. GoAir is also letting its fliers pre book the seat of their choice for just Rs 99. So what are you waiting for? Take out your credit cards and visit Go Air’s website and book those tickets you have long been waiting to book.

Domestic carrier GoAir is turning 12 and to celebrate it, the airline is giving flight tickets for as cheap as Rs 312. Yes, you read that right. It’s valid for bookings done between November 24-29 for travelling anytime between December 1 and October 28 next year.

So, for Rs 312, you could fly from Delhi to Chandigarh, Bengaluru to Goa, Ahmedabad to Mumbai and from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. And if you have to travel from Ahmedabad to Jaipur or Bengaluru to Lucknow, it will cost you just Rs 1,212.

The maximum price on the list given on the airline’s website is kept at Rs 2,412 for various long-distance routes. The company has clearly mentioned on its website that these fares are just base fares. The website also mentions that there will be no cashbacks available and also, these fares are not applicable for group or infant bookings.

The offer is for a limited time period and on a first-come-first-serve basis, the carrier said in a statement. With the new prices, fliers will be able to book tickets for flights available on the New Delhi, Kochi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Lucknow routes.

GoAir is also letting its fliers pre-book the seat of their choice for just Rs 99.

