GoAir introduces festive offer, flight tickets start at Rs 999

Airline carrier GoAir have introduced discounted ticket fares for the Christmas festive season with prices starting from Rs 999 across all routes. According to GoAir’s website, the booking period for discounted tickets will be between December 21 and December 31, 2016 for flights between January 9 and April 15, 2017.

While GoAir have offered tickets starting at Rs 999, the fares across important routes have also drastically fallen. The fare for a trip from New Delhi to Mumbai during the festive period is, at Rs 3083, less than half of what a regular ticket via GoAir costs. Similarly, the cost of a trip from Delhi to Chennai via GoAir, at Rs 9043, is also relatively low during the offer period. For Delhiites visiting Goa during the harsh winters, GoAir has offered tickets at Rs 5270 during the discount period, more than half of what it would cost normally.

The prices of flight tickets between Mumbai and Bengaluru are the ones that see the biggest fall, with regular ticket prices offered at four times cheaper rate at Rs 1980 during the festive period.

