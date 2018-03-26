AirAsia mega sale: Domestic flights start at Rs 849, international at Rs 1,999

The sale will last until April 1 and will be available on bookings done through its official website and app. (File Photo) The sale will last until April 1 and will be available on bookings done through its official website and app. (File Photo)

In a windfall for travellers, AirAsia has announced heavy discounts on its domestic and international flights offering fares as low as Rs 849 on advance booking within India and Rs 1,999 outside. The sale will last until April 1 and will be available on bookings done through its official website and app.

“The promotional one way all-in fares start from Rs 850 and the discount applies to all bookings made through airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile application,” the company has said on its website.

The fares would be applicable for advance booking on flights between October 1, to May 28, 2019.

In domestic destinations, the airline is offering the sale on flights to Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ranchi among other places. Meanwhile, in international flights, the sale is being offered to Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Phuket and Melbourne at as low as Rs 1,900.