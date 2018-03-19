Engine glitches: IndiGo grounds one more A320neo aircraft

Both these aircraft are powered by the older series of PW1100G power plants, which saw several performance issues last year due to which they were grounded but were later cleared for flying. Express Photo by Vasant Prabhu. Both these aircraft are powered by the older series of PW1100G power plants, which saw several performance issues last year due to which they were grounded but were later cleared for flying. Express Photo by Vasant Prabhu.

Low-cost carrier IndiGo, which is already blighted by snags on its Airbus A320neo aircraft equipped with Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engines, experienced two more problems develop on its planes on Sunday, of which one has been withdrawn from service. Notably, both these aircraft are powered by the older series of PW1100G power plants, which saw several performance issues last year due to which they were grounded but were later cleared for flying.

Apart from these two, IndiGo already has 11 of its A320neos grounded after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked the airline to pull them out of operations due to a completely new set of issues with the engines. These engines are also being used by Wadia Group-owned airline GoAir and grounding of these planes has caused the two carriers to cancel hundreds of their flights.

Of the two aircraft that were grounded on Sunday, one of them witnessed metal chips in the left engine, while the other aircraft was withdrawn from service due to a hydraulic leak on its right engine.

An IndiGo spokesperson said: “An A320neo aircraft that operated Bangalore-Delhi Sunday morning was proactively withdrawn in Delhi for a maintenance check to attend to a Pilot Reported Defect. These maintenance checks are part of a comprehensive program of early detection. During the maintenance check, metal chips were observed on #1 Engine, #3 Bearing Chip detector which is a known concern on the Neo engine”.

In a separate statement about the second incident, the company said: “A320 neo aircraft that operated Delhi-Srinagar was cleared after maintenance checks upon arrival at Srinagar airport. However, during engine start the Pilot-in-Command observed a hydraulic (not oil) leakage from #2 engine. The aircraft was immediately withdrawn to investigate the hydraulic leak. The issue has been rectified and the aircraft is now fit to fly”.

Both these aircraft were equipped with engines of the older series due to which a number of planes were grounded last year causing disruption in operations for the airline. Earlier this month, DGCA ordered grounding of the aircraft of the aircraft with the new series of PW1100G engines, which developed a different kind of snag that involved the knife-edge seal in the engine’s high-pressure compression chamber. DGCA’s order last week had come on a day when one of IndiGo’s other aircraft with the new series of engines returned back to its origin airport at Ahmedabad due to engine failure.

