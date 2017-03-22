Domestic aviation market grows 16% in February

Express File Photo Express File Photo

The domestic aviation market grew 16 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in February with the domestic airlines carrying 8.7 million passengers, compared with 7.5 million a year ago during the same month. The number of passengers during April-February increased 22 per cent y-o-y, indicating a continuing structural upswing in demand, the latest monthly data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) showed.

The passenger-load factor (PLF) of the industry was constant at 83 per cent during the month and Indigo, Jet Airways and SpiceJet continued to hold around a 71 per cent market share. After reporting its highest ever load factor in December (93.7 per cent), SpiceJet again hit a similar high in February.

Indigo’s PLF was 88 per cent, down 230 bps m-o-m from 90 per cent a month ago. Including Jet-lite, Jet Airways’ PLF came at 86 per cent, down 20 bps m-o-m. Indigo maintained its leadership position by carrying 34.19 lakh passengers in February. As a result, the market share of the company during the month stood at 39.5 per cent, down 30 bps m-o-m. Jet Airways and Air India came distant second and third, by flying 13.67 lakh and 11.71 lakh passengers, respectively, within the country. The market share of the two carriers in February stood at 15.8 per cent and 13.5 per cent, respectively. The market share of SpiceJet stood at 13.1 per cent, the highest ever since April 2016.

Overall, the number of passengers carried by airlines in the January and February period, within the country stood at 182.34 lakh. With respect to the On Time Performance (OTP) of airlines in the domestic market computed from four airports of Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai, SpiceJet, Indigo, Vistara occupies the first three positions in the list with 81.1 per cent, 79.7 per cent and 72.6 per cent flights operating on time, respectively.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now