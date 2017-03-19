Domestic air passenger traffic surges by nearly 16 per cent

Domestic air passenger traffic surged by nearly 16 per cent to 86.55 lakh in February over the same period last year, according to the DGCA. As per the data, Indian carriers together flew a total of 86.55 lakh passengers in February 2017 as compared to 74.76 lakh fliers in the same month of 2016, registering a growth of 15.77 per cent.

Significantly, in January, air passenger traffic had surged 25.13 per cent to 95.79 lakh.

According to data, budget carrier IndiGo ferried the highest number of passengers in February at 34.19 lakh, while rival carriers continued to see the highest seat factor across its flights.

Its load factor in February stood at 93.7 per cent in the reporting month, according to the DGCA data.

SpiceJet delivered the highest ontime performance from four metro airports at 81.1 per cent in February 2017, as per data.

