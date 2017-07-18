Disinvestment meant to make Air India a much stronger world class airline: AI chairman Ashwani Lohani

The airline has total liabilities of about Rs 60,000 crore of which Rs 52,000 crore is bank debt. (Representational image) The airline has total liabilities of about Rs 60,000 crore of which Rs 52,000 crore is bank debt. (Representational image)

Air India Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani, in an internal communication to the airline’s employees, said that the ‘in principle’ disinvestment by the government is a “win-win solution”. The letter refers to the airline’s accumulated debt of over Rs. 50,000 crore and says “survival in the long run is almost impossible and the proposal to consider disinvestment is a step in this direction.”

“It is the firm conviction of the Government that the process of disinvestment is only meant to make Air India a much stronger world class airline capable of competing with others successfully,” the letter said.

The letter dated July 18 also states that ownership changes at the airline would also lead to a change in the working environment and the work culture. “The complexities of working in a PSU environment would get replaced by a corporate culture, a culture in which merit would get a better deal,” the letter said. It, however, ensured that the employees “have nothing to be sceptical about.”

The Chairman also reassured the employees that during the process of disinvestment, the government and the airline management would “safeguard their genuine and valid interests”.

The Union Cabinet gave a nod to its ‘in-principle’ disinvestment of stakes in the airline on June 28. The airline has total liabilities of about Rs 60,000 crore of which Rs 52,000 crore is bank debt. It owes Rs 8,000 cr to oil PSUs and Airports Authority of India. Rs 4,500 cr is its annual interest outgo. The airline is currently surviving on a government bailout package of Rs 30,000 crore. It is unclear as to what will be the quantum of divestment. It will be decided by a ministerial group.

The airline was given a bailout package in 2012 by the UPA government of which it has so far received Rs 24,000 crore. In May, government think-tank NITI Aayog had suggested a full disinvestment beginning with hiving off its profit-making subsidiaries. Air India was nationalised in 1953.

