Presents Latest News

Direct flight from Mumbai to Bali from April 23

Indians constitute the third largest group of tourists to Indonesia. Last year, around 5 lakh Indians had visited the country.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Updated: March 28, 2018 3:11 am
Direct flight from Mumbai to Bali from April 23 Garuda — the national carrier of Indonesia will start direct flights between Mumbai and Bali. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Top News

In order to boost tourism and develop better connectivity between India and Indonesia, Garuda — the national carrier of Indonesia will start direct flights between Mumbai and Bali.

Ade Sukendar, Consul General of Indonesia in Mumbai, said the inaugural flight will take off from Mumbai on April 23. Indians constitute the third largest group of tourists to Indonesia. Last year, around 5 lakh Indians had visited the country.

Initially, the flight will be operational once a week, after which the frequency will be increased to twice a week and later to three times a week.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 27: Latest News