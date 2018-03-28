Direct flight from Mumbai to Bali from April 23

Garuda — the national carrier of Indonesia will start direct flights between Mumbai and Bali. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Garuda — the national carrier of Indonesia will start direct flights between Mumbai and Bali. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

In order to boost tourism and develop better connectivity between India and Indonesia, Garuda — the national carrier of Indonesia will start direct flights between Mumbai and Bali.

Ade Sukendar, Consul General of Indonesia in Mumbai, said the inaugural flight will take off from Mumbai on April 23. Indians constitute the third largest group of tourists to Indonesia. Last year, around 5 lakh Indians had visited the country.

Initially, the flight will be operational once a week, after which the frequency will be increased to twice a week and later to three times a week.

