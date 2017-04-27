DIAL’s performance: Again, PAC report fails to find unanimity

A draft report of the Public Accounts Committee failed to see unanimity for the second consecutive time in last one month and could not be adopted. Members from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) insisted that a CBI inquiry should be recommended by the panel for the role of Delhi International Airport Pvt Ltd (DIAL) in the operation, management and development of the Indira Gandhi International Airport of Delhi.

The draft report has taken strong view of the “unscientific” use of the commercial space at IGIA and sought a review of the performance of DIAL looking after it before granting it any further extension.

However, it could be accepted as BJP members wanted stricter recommendations including a CBI inquiry against the DIAL and particularly its lead partner GMAR Group.

DIAL was given the concession to operate, manage and develop the IGI Airport in January 2006 during the UPA tenure. This is the third report of the PAC headed by K V Thomas that could not be adopted due to BJP-Congress divide in the panel.

