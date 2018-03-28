Delhi-Kolkata AI flight gets hoax bomb call at IGI airport, security check underway

The passengers of AI-020 were sent to Kolkata in another aircraft after they were deplaned due to the hoax bomb call. The passengers of AI-020 were sent to Kolkata in another aircraft after they were deplaned due to the hoax bomb call.

Air India office in New Delhi received a hoax bomb threat call for their AI-020 Delhi-Kolkata flight on Wednesday afternoon, following which all 228 passengers onboard were deplaned. The flight (Air India Dreamliner), which was scheduled to leave at 2.25 pm, was then taken to the remote bay for security checks.

Meanwhile, the passengers were sent to Kolkata in another aircraft.

According to an AI official, the office got a call that a bomb was on the flight. All the loaded baggage was quickly offloaded for checks which took about two hours.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd