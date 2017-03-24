Day after Shiv Sena MP assaults Air India staffer, IndiGo says will support any move to bar unruly fliers

Latest News
Air India has filed two FIRs against the Shiv Sena MP, while the Shiv Sena has sought an explanation from him.

indigo, indigo shares, indigo ipo, indigo InterGlobe Aviation, InterGlobe Aviation, indigo ipo committee, ipo indigo, indigo latest newsBudget carrier IndiGo on Friday said it will support any move which bars unruly passengers from flying, a day after Air India said it was mulling preparing a no-fly list for such people in the wake of a Shiv Sena MP assaulting its employee.

“We will support a no-fly list,” IndiGo President and Whole Time Director Aditya Ghosh told PTI. At present, there is no such mechanism available with the Indian airlines.

Significantly, IndiGo, which is the largest domestic airline by market share, has reported a number of incidents involving unruly passengers on board its flight.

On Thursday, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad repeatedly hit a 60-year-old Air India officer with sandal in a brazen burst of fury over being unable to travel business class despite having insisted on boarding an all-economy flight.

The national carrier has filed two FIRs against the MP, while the Shiv Sena has sought an explanation from him.

“Air India is examining creation of no-fly list of unruly passenger on the lines of other carriers,” a senior airline official had said post the assault incident, which had invited sharp reactions from various quarters.

