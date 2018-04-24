Committee grants in-principle nod to Jewar airport

The proposed site for the Jewar International Airport project, located near the 165-km-long Yamuna expressway. (Gajendra Yadav/File) The proposed site for the Jewar International Airport project, located near the 165-km-long Yamuna expressway. (Gajendra Yadav/File)

The Project Monitoring and Implementation Committee set up by the Centre to oversee timely development of the second airport in the National Capital Region at Jewar on Monday granted its in-principle clearance for the project, Chairman of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) Prabhat Kumar said.

“Happy to inform that Steering Committee headed by Secretary Civil Aviation, GOI today in its meeting considered proposal for In-Principle approval of Jewar Airport and have granted In- Principle approval. Another important mile stone successfully cleared by Jewar Airport,” Kumar said on Twitter. Earlier this month, the Ministry of Civil Aviation set up the said panel to expedite the completion of the project and said that the foundation stone of Jewar airport could be laid as early as October this year. Around 5,000 ha land has been identified by YEIDA for the project, of which 240 ha belongs to the state government and rest is with private owners. The first phase of acquisition by YEIDA of land measuring 1,327 ha for construction of terminal buildings and runways is expected to be initiated in June 2018.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App