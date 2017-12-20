Cockroach in food served at Air India VIP lounge, airline apologises

An airline source said that Air India subsidiary Hotel Corporation of India, which manages Centaur group of hotels, provides catering services at its lounge. An airline source said that Air India subsidiary Hotel Corporation of India, which manages Centaur group of hotels, provides catering services at its lounge.

A passenger today took to Twitter to complain about a cockroach on a food plate at Air India’s lounge for premium passengers at the Delhi airport, forcing the airline to apologise. “Dear @airindiain cockroaches on food plates at your Delhi Lounge for business and first class passengers. Disgusting,” Harinder Baweja, a journalist by profession, tweeted along with a picture of a roach on her plate.

The airline apologised for the incident on the micro blogging site and said the catering services provider had been asked to take corrective measures.

“We are sorry to hear this, Ms Harinder…We have alerted the agency managing lounge at T3 (Terminal 3). Necessary corrective measures are being taken immediately. We deeply apologise for this incident,” it responded in a series of tweets.

An airline source said that Air India subsidiary Hotel Corporation of India, which manages Centaur group of hotels, provides catering services at its lounge.

