IndiaGo shows solidarity to women; flew an all-women cockpit and cabin crew flight

Celebrating the spirit of womanhood, the IndiaGo airline flew an all-women cockpit and cabin crew flight on Wednesday on various sectors. (Representational Image) Celebrating the spirit of womanhood, the IndiaGo airline flew an all-women cockpit and cabin crew flight on Wednesday on various sectors. (Representational Image)

Celebrating the spirit of womanhood, the IndiaGo airline flew an all-women cockpit and cabin crew flight on Wednesday on various sectors including Delhi-Bhubaneswar, Delhi-Nagpur-Pune- Ahmedabad, Mumbai-Chennai, Bengaluru-Kolkata and Kolkata-Chennai-Bengaluru-Pune- Bengaluru. “For IndiGo, the celebration of the “International Women’s Day” is not just about having all women flight once a year, but it’s about believing in Girl Power and seeing them as equal partners at every stage of life. IndiGo is one of the few airlines in the country which has an all-female Cabin Crew and the female Cockpit Crew Members make about 10% of the total Indian pilot strength,” said Aditya Ghosh, President and Whole-time Director, IndiGo.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Ghosh added, “On behalf of IndiGo, I thank all our women colleagues who have created their own unique story and I hope they continue to inspire us as ever before.”

IndiGo has 43% of its workforce and almost a fourth of its leadership as women. To empower the personal and professional success of its women employees, IndiGo follows open door policies and a transparent system that allows them to voice their concerns directly to the airline management. The airline firmly believes in Girl Power and has various initiatives and training programmes to help women achieve and fulfil their dreams.