Air passenger traffic rises 16 percent in February

Domestic air passenger traffic surged nearly 16 per cent to 86.55 lakh in February in the same period a year ago, according to the DGCA data. Indian carriers together flew a total of 86.55 lakh passengers in February 2017 as compared to 74.76 lakh fliers in the same month of 2016, registering a growth of 15.77 per cent, it said.

Significantly, in January, air passenger traffic had surged 25.13 per cent to 95.79 lakh.

According to the data, budget carrier IndiGo ferried the highest number of passengers in February at 34.19 lakh, rival SpiceJet continued to see the highest seat factor across its flights.

The load factor of SpiceJet in February stood at 93.7 per cent in the reporting month, according to the DGCA data.

Besides, SpiceJet also delivered the highest on-time performance (OTP) from four metro airports at 81.1 per cent in February 2017, as per the data.

