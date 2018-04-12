Bombardier Q-400 turboprop: Cabin fire in SpiceJet’s Bengaluru-bound plane

In less than six months after SpiceJet’s Bombardier Q-400 turboprop aircraft made an emergency landing due to smoke in cabin, the airline suffered another incident of smoke in cabin on Wednesday on the same model of plane.

According to sources, passengers on board flight SG3466 en route to Bengaluru from Coimbatore witnessed smoke emanating from the cockpit of the aircraft 15 minutes before landing. The aircraft, with 40 people including crew on board, landed normally, albeit in presence of fire tenders waiting in case of any emergency, and the passengers were deplaned safely.

“Passengers were deplaned safely in a normal manner,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

