BCAS revokes licence suspension of IndiGo’s training institute

No-frills carrier IndiGo today said BCAS has revoked suspension of the licence of its aviation security training institute. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), earlier this month, suspended the licence for lapses in its examination system as the same set of question papers was found to have been repeated for many months.

“The BCAS order suspending our Aviation Security Training Institute licence stands revoked,” IndiGo said in a statement. IndiGo accords utmost importance to the safety and security of its passenger and crew, the statement said, adding, “we have always demonstrated compliance with all regulatory requirements”.

The institute, run by IndiGo’s parent company InterGlobe Aviation, was barred by BCAS from conducting security training programme for its employees. At that time, an IndiGo spokesperson had said, “We are already in contact with BCAS and are confident of demonstrating sufficient compliance to the satisfaction of the BCAS.”

Regulations make it mandatory for all scheduled airlines to impart aviation security training to its security staff, cockpit and cabin crew either through their own BCAS-approved facility or any other similar authorised centre.

Besides, BCAS conducts such training programmes for airlines and other stakeholders at all its regional offices. While cockpit and cabin crew are imparted a one-week training in various aspects of airline and airport security, for those deployed in other jobs, it runs for more than a week.

BCAS could not be immediately contacted for comments and conditions on which the suspension has been revoked were not known.