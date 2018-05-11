AviationMin, DoT officials to meet next week on in-flight connectivity rules: Telecom secy

A separate category of licencees – in-flight service providers – will be created for offering such services, and licence fee for such niche providers will be pegged at Re 1. A separate category of licencees – in-flight service providers – will be created for offering such services, and licence fee for such niche providers will be pegged at Re 1.

To expedite the operationalisation of in-flight connectivity, officials of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation will meet next week to chart out the framework and guidelines necessary for the services to be rolled out. The Telecom Commission, earlier this month, granted clearance for the proposal to allow in-flight connectivity of internet and mobile communications that would pave way for flyers to use internet and voice services during flights in Indian airspace.

“We plan to hold a meeting coming Monday (May 14) or Tuesday (May 15) with officials of Civil Aviation Ministry on this,” Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan said. Telecom operators may or may not be part of the upcoming meeting which will look at evolving a framework for in-flight connectivity, she added. Further, on Thursday, in Mumbai, civil aviation secretary RN Choubey said that DoT is expected to invite applications for new licences in a month’s time for WiFi connectivity.

Earlier, the DoT had estimated that the facility could be rolled out over the next three to four months, once the modalities of the licences for in-flight connectivity service providers and back-end agreements between various stakeholders are worked out. A separate category of licencees – in-flight service providers – will be created for offering such services, and licence fee for such niche providers will be pegged at Re 1.

Sundararajan also commented on the two M&A deals in the telecom sector — the Airtel-Telenor deal and the Vodafone-Idea merger. “Very shortly. (It will take) normal processing time and it will be done,” Sundararajan said, when asked about the timeline of the DoT approvals for the Airtel-Telenor deal. She said the approval will come “much faster” than a month.

Sundararajan also said she did not foresee any hurdles in the clearances pertaining to the Vodafone-Idea merger (a move that would create India’s largest telecom operator dislodging Bharti Airtel from the top slot) and that it “should get done” in the timeframe as outlined by the two companies. Last month, during its results announcement, Idea Cellular had said that merger of Idea and Vodafone India is in the final leg of regulatory approvals and expected to be completed by June.

