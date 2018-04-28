Aviation ministry in process of setting up task force: Suresh Prabhu

Suresh Prabhu also said that a new cargo policy will be announced soon that will be aimed at making India a new cargo hub. (File) Suresh Prabhu also said that a new cargo policy will be announced soon that will be aimed at making India a new cargo hub. (File)

Union Minister Suresh Prabhu on Friday said the civil aviation ministry is in the process of setting up a task force for the manufacturing of passenger aircraft in India.

Prabhu, who is the minister for commerce and industry and also holds the charge of civil aviation, also said that the government will come out a new cargo policy to spur the growth of the sector.

“We are in the process of setting up a task force for making aircraft in India,” Prabhu said at the India Economic Summit jointly organised by India Foundation, a think-tank run by Shaurya Doval, son of National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval and BSE Ltd in Mumbai.

Prabhu also said that a new cargo policy will be announced soon that will be aimed at making India a new cargo hub. He said the government is looking to modernise some of the industries and also set up new industries in the country to boost manufacturing.

“For new industries we have identified a few sectors and are working a lot other countries…We have already decided to work with Japan on new emerging sectors. There are several other countries and I don’t want to name them here. This will drive industrial growth in the country,” said Prabhu. Prabhu also said that the next phase of growth in India will be driven by entrepreneurs.

Jayant Sinha, minister of state for Civil Aviation also addressed the audience at the summit and took a jibe at former finance minister P Chidambaram who in a tweet criticised the Narendra Modi government for the proposed diversion of 77 hectares of government land for the bullet train project. Sinha said India needs the bullet train because the country needs to be at the technology frontier. “And because we have to be at the technology frontier…and as I would tell Chidambaram who just tweeted on this, of course we need the bullet train because we have to be at the frontier…” said Sinha.

