Government mulls naming airports after cities

The government is looking at naming new airports after cities of their location and terminals after eminent personalities. While emphasising that there is no proposal for renaming the existing airports, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha informed the Lok Sabha that a “consensus view” has emerged on naming airports after cities of their location.

There are more than 75 operational airports in the country and many of them are named after personalities, including political leaders from Congress party.

“…a consensus view has emerged to hereafter name the airports by the name of the city in which they are located/served and the terminals of the airports after eminent personalities in honour of their memory,” Sinha said in a written reply.

The view has emerged in the wake of lack of any firm and explicit instructions or guidelines for naming or renaming airports in the country, the minister said.

Further, he said the convenience of passengers in general and especially foreign tourists who are not familiar with the local history of the area has been considered.

“The proposals for naming/renaming airports/terminal buildings are generally considered based on the recommendations of the concerned state governments expressed by way of a resolution passed in the respective State Legislative Assemblies,” Sinha said.

In the last five years, he said, only two airports have been renamed.

Mana Airport at Raipur in Chattisgarh was renamed as Swami Vivekananda Airport while the name of Bangalore International Airport was changed to Kempegowda International Airport.