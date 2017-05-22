Australia launches ‘Great Airfare Sale’ to tap Indian market

In a bid to woo travellers from India, Australia today unveiled a campaign offering lucrative airfare deals to promote the country as a leisure destination. (Source: Twitter profile) In a bid to woo travellers from India, Australia today unveiled a campaign offering lucrative airfare deals to promote the country as a leisure destination. (Source: Twitter profile)

In a bid to woo travellers from India, Australia today unveiled a campaign offering lucrative airfare deals to promote the country as a leisure destination. The ‘Great Airfare Sale’ launched by Tourism Australia (TA) – a government agency – covers eight leading airlines.

The industry campaign has roped in Air India, Air Asia, Cathay Pacific, Malaysia Airlines, Qantas Airlines, Scoot, Singapore Airlines, and Thai Airways offering cheaper fares.

Under the programme, return tickets for Australia by Air India will cost from Rs 54,000, Qantas Airlines from Rs 51,000, Cathay Pacific from Rs 57,800, Singapore Airlines from Rs 50,000 and for Thai Airlines it will be from Rs 55,750.

The cheapest fares would be offered by Scoot from Rs 22,000 (ex-Chennai) and Air Asia from Rs 32,300, while Malaysia Airlines tickets will be from Rs 47,400.

Air India’s current charges for Australia begin at Rs 60,000, meaning the offer will provide a relief of at least Rs 6,000 to visitors to Australia. Qantas’s current fare is Rs 54,700. The other airlines too are providing similar benefits.

The offers continue till June 11 via various digital, social and print media platforms. The advertised fares will be valid for travel until March 2018.

According to TA, similar campaign last year resulted in over 10,200 bookings within a three-week activity period.

Nishant Kashikar, Country Manager, India & Gulf, Tourism Australia, said, “Since the beginning, we have identified aviation access as the key to the success of a destination. We are immensely proud to be the pioneers to introducing campaigns like ‘Great Airfare Sale’ in the Indian market.”

“The first phase of this campaign presented Indian travellers with a unique opportunity to travel to Australia at unbelievable airfares. We are confident that version 2.0 of the Great Airfare Sale will surpass this set benchmark. The sale allows Indian travellers to secure great deals while providing them sufficient time to plan their holiday well-in advance,” he said.

“We will continue to partner and work closely with our airline partners to accelerate market demand and create more enticing opportunities hereby encouraging Indians to visit Australia,” he added.

India ranks as the ninth largest inbound tourist market for Australia with more than 260,000 visitors spending AUD 1.24 billion as of December 2016.

Over the past three years, Tourism Australia has recorded a strong double-digit growth in tourist arrivals, an indicator of the growing preference of tourists to choose Australia as a travel destination.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now