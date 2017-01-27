AirSewa: A 3-step process for airline passengers to post grievances through app

AirSewa app launched in November caters to resolving such problems. The users also have the facility to upload voice or video along. (Representational image) AirSewa app launched in November caters to resolving such problems. The users also have the facility to upload voice or video along. (Representational image)

The recently launched AirSewa app is a one-stop solution for air passengers to get information related to flights, airports and to post their grievances. It takes a 3-step simple process to post grievances, wherein the stakeholders have to resolve it and respond in a time-bound manner. It is operated through an interactive web portal and a mobile app for both Android and iOS platforms.

Problem in refunds, flight delays and complaints of lost baggage are among the most common problems that air travellers face. AirSewa app launched in November caters to resolving such problems. The users also have the facility to upload voice or video along.

“All the airlines, all the airports in India are on the AirSewa app. If there is something that you want, if you have a grievance, you can type out your grievance on that app and it will be addressed … There are people to look into it. You put your query on the app, there will be a response to you. It goes directly to the concerned stakeholder whether it is an airline or the airport operator. It goes there, they will have to find out and the ministry monitors it,” Union civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju told The Indian Express.

After posting their grievances, the customer gets a unique reference number through an email and an SMS that can be used to track the status and response. Once the grievance is closed the user has an option to provide his feedback and rate the overall experience and satisfaction.

“A complaint can be genuine, can be frivolous, anything that a customer wants. A flight is delayed, it was fog yesterday in Delhi, the passenger might not know. That passenger also can get information from this app. I think this is a better methodology that having a regulator, who will be scratching his head trying to run around all airlines. This app is modern science, complaints have to be addressed,” Raju said in an interview.

Users have to chose the agency to which the grievance is addressed to, such as the airline, airport, security, immigration, customs, Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). They also need to select the type of grievance, which include ticketing, fares & refunds, check-in & boarding, meal, maintenance, cleanliness, staff/crew behaviour, flight delays, baggage, person with disability.

Nodal officers have been selected for all stakeholder agencies to address the grievance in a time bound manner. Each grievance is directed to the nodal agency for resolution based on the grievance category chosen by the complainant. The users’ dashboard is divided into three categories consisting of grievances pending within time line, grievances pending beyond time line and closed grievances.

Apart from grievance redressal, the app provides flight and airport details. Users have the option to check the flight status and schedule between any of airports. Flights can be searched on the basis of flight number or for all flights to a particular airport. Airport information displays basic weather information and connecting flight details from the airport.