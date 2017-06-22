Airport Authority of India ropes in Tata Elxsi to design IT guidelines for airports

(File/Photo) (File/Photo)

Design services provider Tata Elxsi has been roped in by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to design information and technology guidelines for all upcoming AAI airports. Tata Elxsi will help AAI set up a team and create a process to design and implement customer-centric information and wayfinding system, which will cover the entire passenger journey, right from parking to boarding the plane, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Tata Elxsi Chief Designer, Service Design, Narendra Ghate said prior experience on redefining passenger experience for some leading airports in India gave Tata Elxsi an edge to bag the mandate.

AAI Member Planning Sudhir Raheja said the authority was looking out globally for a company that can understand what people in India need and found that Tata Elxsi can help AAI in setting guidelines for all future airports at par with global standards.

Tata Elxsi has already commenced work across airports, including Goa, Kolkata, Varanasi and Lucknow. The other short-listed airports are Chennai, Bhubaneswar, Pune, Trivandrum, Coimbatore and Guwahati.

