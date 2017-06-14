Airlines announce sales across sectors: Here’s a look at what is on offer

(Representational image) (Representational image)

Flyers all over the country are in for a treat as major airlines have announced a slash in their fares across most routes. With the summer vacations coming to an end, the airlines are making special offers ahead of the lean season that is all set to begin at the end of this month. We take a look at some of the offers available and see if the ticket prices available online match what they offer.

Vistara

In its ‘Great Monsoon Sale’ Vistara has announced fares starting at Rs 849 in economy class in certain routes. The premium economy seats are offered at Rs 2,099. The sale started on June 13 is open for five days and bookings can be made till the midnight of June 17, 2017. The flyers are applicable to travel between June 28 and September 20. Some of the destinations included in the offer are Goa, Port Blair, Leh (Ladakh), Jammu, Srinagar, Guwahati, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Vistara said. “This sale is valid on direct flights and is applicable for sale in India only.”

The airplane, with its new Airbus A320Neo airplanes, is also offering in-flight enhancements on selected flights. Mood lighting, improved seats and cushions are some of the features available on Delhi – Mumbai as well as Delhi – Srinagar flights.

A flight from Delhi to Amritsar under this special offer can cost the passenger Rs. 1,085. In case, the travel needs to be made before the offer period, tickets are available for a cost of Rs. 3,844 for the same route.

GoAir

GoAir is also offering tickets at price as low as Rs 899. The sale is open till June 15 and the travel can be made between July 1 and September 30 2017. The tickets are non-refundable in case of cancellation.

A check on GoAir’s website showed the fares of Delhi-Mumbai flight at Rs. 6,500 for a round trip. However, in the offer period, the tickets are available at a cost of Rs. 4,500. Both the rates were applicable to the economy class.

Indigo

Indigo has also come up with its “All Time Low” fare scheme under which the tickets are available at a cost as low as Rs 899. The offer is available till June 14. The travel period is between July 1, 2017 and September 30, 2017.

IndiGo, in a statement, said, “The sale would start from June 12 and continue till June 14 offering passengers fares starting at Rs 899-inclusive all prices on select routes, including Mumbai-Goa, Jammu-Amritsar, Delhi-Udaipur, Ahmedabad-Mumbai, Chennai-Port Blair, Hyderabad-Mumbai, Kolkata-Agartala, Delhi-Coimbatore and Goa-Chennai. Ticket prices of the Delhi-Mumbai route will be available at Rs 2,100 only in July. Currently, the fare for this route is approximately Rs 7,000.”

When we checked the website on Wednesday, a flight from Bengaluru to Kolkata costed Rs. 3,549. However, according to the rate card during the offer, the flight should cost Rs 2,999. On the other hand, the flight from Kolkata to Bengaluru costed Rs 3,199 coinciding with the price made available during the offer.

