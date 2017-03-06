Delhi’s IGIA second among airports with over 40 mn pax: Survey

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi has been ranked world’s second best airport, which handle more than 40 million passengers annually, according to a global survey. This is a significant improvement from the previous year’s rating, where the GMR-group operated airport was ranked no 1 in a smaller category of 25-40 million passengers per annum (MPPA) and at no 6 globally.

Delhi International Airport Limited’s (DIAL’s) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) score increased from 4.96 in 2015 to 4.99 in 2016, helping it attain the second position globally, only after Incheon in South Korea, according to a press statement.

“Our focus has always been on enhancing customer’s experience. As we witness robust growth, we look forward to strong collaboration and support of airport stakeholders as well as our passengers.

“We are now geared to undertake the expansion works at Delhi Airport. IGIA Master Plan-2016 will further enhance the experience of our passengers and create new benchmark for the aviation community worldwide,” said Prabhakara Rao, CEO, DIAL.

Airport Council International’s ASQ ranking is a globally established benchmarking programme measuring passengers’ satisfaction while they travel through an airport.