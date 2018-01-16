Airbus hikes list-prices by 2 per cent

These include the country’s largest airline IndiGo, GoAir, AirAsia India, and full service carrier Vistara. Apart from this Air India and Jet Airways operate on a mix of Airbus and Boeing planes These include the country’s largest airline IndiGo, GoAir, AirAsia India, and full service carrier Vistara. Apart from this Air India and Jet Airways operate on a mix of Airbus and Boeing planes

Airbus on Monday said it has increased the average list-prices of its aircraft by 2 per cent with effect from January 1. This move could impact airlines in India expecting to receive planes going ahead. These include the country’s largest airline IndiGo, GoAir, AirAsia India, and full service carrier Vistara. Apart from this Air India and Jet Airways operate on a mix of Airbus and Boeing planes. Budget carrier SpiceJet flies only Boeing aircraft.

Airbus’ chief operating officer of commercial aircraft John Leahy said: “Our new 2018 pricing reflects Airbus’ continuous investments into its aircraft programmes to maximise their value for our customers’ satisfaction …” According to data furnished by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in Lok Sabha last month, low-cost carriers are seen driving the next phase of aircraft expansion in the country, with the four budget airlines alone accounting for 784 of the 920 expected inductions up to the next seven to eight years.

While IndiGo is expected to add 399 single-aisle Airbus A320s to its fleet, GoAir, which is yet to take off on overseas routes, would induct 119 A320 planes between 2018 and 2022. AirAsia India would induct 60 planes in the next five years. Air India is also expected to induct three Boeing 777-300ER and 16 A320 planes between December this year and March 2019.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App