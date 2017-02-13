Airbus A350-900, the world’s most modern aircraft reaches New Delhi

The distinctive nose of A350. (Wikimedia Commons) The distinctive nose of A350. (Wikimedia Commons)

The world’s most modern aircraft airbus A350-900 has been brought to India via Lufthansa Airlines. The aircraft landed in Delhi on Saturday. The A350 model boasts of seating 325 passengers over a 15,000 km range. It weighs 280 tons. The aircraft has business, premium and economy classes and has bigger windows. Lufthansa has personalised it to accommodate large TV screens, innovative mood lighting, personalised playlist among other facilities. The aircraft produces 25 per cent fewer emissions and also reportedly makes less noise while takeoff. It was received by the airlines in December 2016 at his home airport in Munich. The aircraft was greeted with water cannons when it landed in Delhi and the passengers were given gifts.

“The launch of Lufthansa A350 services in Delhi marks an important milestone in our growing partnership with India. This game-changing aircraft reflects the values of the new global Indian, and reaffirms our commitment to this important market by introducing the very best and latest in air travel,” says Wolfgang Will, Senior Director South Asia, Lufthansa Passenger Airlines.

The A350 series aircraft has also been acquired by Singapore airlines. Airbus has received more than 800 orders for this aircraft making it one of the most successful aircraft of all times.

This Airbus aircraft has both its fuselage and wing structures made of carbon-fibre-reinforced polymer. Depending on the variant, up to 366 passengers can be seated in the aircraft which is positioned to succeed the A340 to take on the Boeing 787 and 777. Originally conceived in 2004, Airbus has apparently spent €11 billion developing the aircraft. The first prototype flew in June 2013 from Toulouse, France while the first commercial aircraft was inducted by Qatar Airways in January 2015.

