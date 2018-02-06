AirAsia offers all-inclusive fares starting Rs 1,499 on select routes

AirAsia India’s Beat the Budget scheme offers all-inclusive fares on select routes starting as low as Rs 1,499. (Picture for representation) AirAsia India’s Beat the Budget scheme offers all-inclusive fares on select routes starting as low as Rs 1,499. (Picture for representation)

In its latest promotional offer called Beat the Budget, AirAsia India is offering all-inclusive tickets starting as low as Rs 1,499 on select routes.

The offer can only be availed for online advance bookings made on AirAsia’s official website till February 11, 2018. The discount offer is valid for travel till July 31, 2018 to cities like Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Goa, Hyderabad, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar and Guwahati.

According to the carrier’s website, fares are valid for one-way trips and are inclusive of airport taxes barring for those airports that collect the tax at points of departure. The carrier didn’t mention the number of seats offered under the offer and said that “seats are limited and may not be available on all flights”. Customers will also have to pay a non-refundable processing fee for bookings made via credit/debit/charge cards.

The website’s booking portal on Tuesday showed tickets offered at Rs 1,499 between Chennai and Bengaluru. The offer of Rs 1,699 all-inclusive fare was available for one-way trips between Bhubaneswar-Kolkata, Bhubaneswar-Ranchi, Ranchi-Kolkata, Kochi-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Bengaluru. Longer routes were available for higher prices.

For instance, the flights on routes like Goa-Delhi, Kolkata-Delhi, Delhi-Pune were available for Rs 3,499. The highest priced ticket in Beat the Budget offer was on the Goa-Guwahati route with all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 8,706.

The carrier also said that from February 24, it will start daily direct flight operations between Bengaluru, Chennai and Bhubaneswar.

