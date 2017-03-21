AirAsia India announces two new routes

Budget carrier AirAsia India today announced the induction of the ninth Airbus A320 aircraft in its fleet, besides commencement of flight services to two new destinations, including Kolkata, from next month. As a part of its expansion plans, the company will commence daily flight services between Kolkata and Ranchi besides connecting Ranchi with the national capital from April 15, the airline said in a release.

According to AirAsia, Kolkata will serve as its third hub after Bengaluru and New Delhi.

At present, the budget carrier flies from 13 domestic airports.

“The launch of two new destinations, Kolkata and Ranchi, with Kolkata as AirAsia India’s 3rd hub and induction of the ninth Airbus A320 aircraft, in the beginning of this year comes as testimony to airline’s continued momentum and commitment to Indian aviation,” AirAsia chief executive officer Amar Abrol said in the release.

The Bengaluru-headquartered domestic airline, which is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Malaysian airline group AirAsia, has already announced its plans to fly international from the second half of the next calendar year.

