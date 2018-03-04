AirAsia offers up to 90 per cent discount on flights from Sept-May

Along with the reduced prices, AirAsia has also announced exclusive offers, free gifts and other benefits which can be claimed by the ‘Big Members’. Along with the reduced prices, AirAsia has also announced exclusive offers, free gifts and other benefits which can be claimed by the ‘Big Members’.

As part of its ‘Big sale’ scheme, Malaysian airline AirAsia has announced flight ticket discounts as high as 90 per cent on its official website–airasia.com. The discount, however, is exclusively available for the airline’s ‘Big members’ and can only be claimed through the airline’s ‘Big loyalty’ mobile application. The offer is valid up to March 11 and the period of travel under the discounted prices will commence from September 3 and conclude on May 28, 2019.

According to the airline’s official website, the offer entails a scheme called ‘BIG Loyalty’ wherein AirAsia ‘BIG Members’ are provided with a distinct ‘BIG Member ID’ which can be utilised to earn ‘BIG Points’ which can be used by a customer to avail himself/ herself of the discount.

Along with the reduced prices, AirAsia has also announced exclusive offers, free gifts and other benefits which can be claimed by the ‘Big Members’. Customers are required to participate in the ‘BIG sale’ and wait for the airline’s ‘Final Call Sale’ and save upto 90 per cent on AirAsia flights on a monthly basis.

