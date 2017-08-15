Air India Independence Day offers: Domestic tickets at Rs 425, International from Rs 7000

The discounts will be available for the passengers of the travel period from September 16 to November 30, 2017 and January 25 to March 31, 2018 (File Photo) The discounts will be available for the passengers of the travel period from September 16 to November 30, 2017 and January 25 to March 31, 2018 (File Photo)

Air India is celebrating Independence Day by offering one-way fares at Rs 425 in some domestic flights, and international flights as low as Rs 7000 for a limited period from August 13 to August 20, 2017. The discounts will be available to passengers for travel from September 16 to November 30, 2017 and January 25 to March 31, 2018.

The offer is valid for the major South Asian Cities like Kathmandu, Dhaka, Colombo, Yangon and Kabul, and the ticket prices to cities in the Gulf like Dubai and Bahrain are even cheaper at Rs 6,000. The economy class tickets of Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong are available at Rs 15,000 while tickets to European cities- London, Milan priced at Rs 38,000 and US cities, New York, Washington available at Rs 65,000. Air India’s website currently showing the fare from Jammu to Srinagar on February 6 available from Rs 425.

Passengers can book the tickets from Air India’s official website, http://www.airindia.in, mobile app- Air India, and other authorised travel agents. The low fares will be available on first come, first serve basis, however, it may subject to change without notice.

