Air India union plans to discuss cabin crew pay issue with management

An Air India employees’ union plans to take up the issue of revised basic pay for the cabin crew with the airline’s chief Ashwani Lohani. The Air Corporations Employees Union (ACEU) is a grouping of non-technical staff, comprising nearly 8,000 of the total 21,137 employees at the airline. The union has been demanding implementation of the Justice Dharmadhikari report on revised basic pay for the cabin crew.

In a communication to its members, ACEU General Secretary J B Kadian said the union is planning to have a meeting with Air India Chairman and Managing Director to “break the impasse” on the issue of revised basic pay for the cabin crew.

“We in the ACEU are meeting to review the situation of the adamant stand of the management and to chalk out the future course of action,” the communication, dated July 3, said.

The union has also opposed the proposed disinvestment of Air India, saying such a move would affect the employees in general and cabin crew in particular.

To revive the loss-making airline, the Cabinet has given its in-principle approval for divesting stake in Air India.

The national airline, which is surviving on taxpayers’ money, has a debt burden of over Rs 52,000 crore.

