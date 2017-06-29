Air India to retired staff: Stop trashing carrier on social media, or lose retirement perks

A copy of the order has been sent to the Air India Retired Employees’ Association. (Representational photo) A copy of the order has been sent to the Air India Retired Employees’ Association. (Representational photo)

Air India has threatened to discontinue post-retirement benefits for former employees who “tarnish the image of the company by posting negative remarks on social networking sites like Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp, and also electronic and print media”.

An office order issued on June 21 and signed by Executive Director (CA) Aruna Gopalakrishnan states: “It has been noticed in the recent past that few retired personnel of Air India are tarnishing the image of the company by posting negative remarks…”

It adds: “It is unacceptable that a person, who is availing post-retirement facilities like passage, medical, etc. from Air India talks against the company.”

A copy of the order has been sent to the Air India Retired Employees’ Association.

“Retired personnel may be requested to refrain from posting any negative statement about the company. Retired personnel who make such negative comments with the intention of tarnishing the image of the company will themselves be responsible for cessation of their post-retirement facilities,” the order states, adding that it has been issued “with approval of the Air India chairman and managing director (Ashwani Lohani)”.

When contacted, Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said, “There are a lot of people who spent more than two to three decades in Air India. During their service period, they held important posts but didn’t said anything. But after retirement, they started defaming the national carrier. Even after retirement, they are availing every possible benefit like passes, medical, etc. That’s why management had decided to cut the benefits if any retired person defames AI.”

