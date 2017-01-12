Air India to reserve six seats for women on domestic flights

National carrier Air India will reserve six seats for women on domestic flights starting January 18, news agency ANI reported. The airline will not charge anything extra for blocking such seats for women passengers.

This is perhaps the first time such a gender-specific reservation is being implemented in an airline anywhere in the world — though it is in keeping with all other modes of transportation in India.

“We will be reserving the third row — six seats — in the economy class of the aircraft fon or female passengers travelling alone,” Air India general manager-revenue management Meenakshi Malik told The Hindu. “We feel, as national carriers, it is our responsibility to enhance comfort level to female passengers. There are a lot of female passengers who travel alone with us and we will be blocking a few seats for them.”

