Air India suspends 2 ‘forgetful’ engineers who forced Delhi-Kochi flight to return

Air India has put two of its engineers off duty for reportedly “forgetting” to remove pins from the landing gear, forcing the Delhi-Kochi flight to return soon after take off. The pins of the landing gear ensure that the wheels of the plane do not retract accidentally when on the ground, and since they had not been removed, the pilots were unable to retract the aircraft’s wheels once airborne. The matter has been reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The plane had been cleared for take off at the Delhi airport on Monday, but when the wheels did not retract once the aircraft was airborne, the pilots had to turn back urgently. The plane was examined once it landed, and the pins were found attached to the landing gear. The pins were removed, and the plane then took off for Kochi.

The matter was reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). “DGCA has derostered the shift in-charge and the engineer who cleared the plane for take off and we are also investigating this issue. It was a slip by the engineers who were busy with something else and forgot to remove the pins on the landing gear,” an AI official told Times of India.