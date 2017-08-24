Air India to resume Ludhiana-Delhi flight from Sahnewal domestic airport

Air India is all set to resume its Ludhiana-New Delhi flight from September 2,. (File Photo) Air India is all set to resume its Ludhiana-New Delhi flight from September 2,. (File Photo)

Air India is all set to resume its Ludhiana-New Delhi flight from September 2, announced MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday. The first flight is scheduled to depart at 4.45 pm from Sahnewal domestic airport in Ludhiana and arrive in New Delhi at 5.55 pm. Half of the tickets of the 75-seater plane are priced at Rs 2070.

Bittu on Wednesday said the Ludhiana flight to Delhi will be resumed under the central government’s Udey Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme. The flights were previously discontinued by the airline in 2014 due to recurrent losses and lack of facilities at the Sahnewal airport.

Since 2014, the airport has been used only for private chartered planes and VIP landings. The plan to expand the airport was dropped by the previous SAD-BJP government due to lack of funds, despite a project plan by the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA).

Last year, private player JetSmart started chartered plane services from Ludhiana to Delhi but it was discontinued due to financial losses and a fall in bookings.

