Air India revenue to go up 9 per cent: Govt

Air India is expected to increase its revenue by 9 per cent at the end of the current financial year to Rs 22,521 crore, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha told Lok Sabha on Thursday. In FY16, the airline’s revenues were at Rs 20,526.11 crore.

The main reason for this increase in revenues is improvement in capacity utilisation in terms of revenue passenger kilometers (RPKMs) by 6.8 per cent and an increase in passenger carriages by 6.2 per cent when compared to the previous year 2015-16. The passenger load factor is also expected to increase by 1.2 per cent in absolute terms i.e. from 75.6 per cent in FY 2015-16 when compared to 76.4 per cent in FY 2016-17.

In FY16 Air India registered an operating profit of Rs 105 crore but the revenue increased by only 2 per cent from FY15. Most of the improvement in the financials were attributed to the increased operational efficiency and substantial reduction in crude oil prices.