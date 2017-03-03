Air India removes operations head A K Kathpalia from post

Air India Air India

The government-owned Air India has shunted out its controversial head of operations, A K Kathpalia, replacing him with A K Govil. Last month, aviation regulator DGCA had suspended Kathpalia’s flying licence for three months for allegedly skipping the mandatory pre and post-flight alcohol test.

Kathpalia, who is also a senior executive pilot at the airline, has been made the Executive Director for Special Projects, in a major reshuffle of the top deck early this week, an Air India official said today. Govil was earlier serving Air India as its ED, Inflight Services.

As part of the major top management rejig, the national carrier has also replaced its ED Training AS Soman, the official said.