Air India offers baggage leeway for international travellers on local routes

According to the national carrier, passengers who are holding separate international and domestic tickets would be allowed to carry free checked-in baggage as mentioned in the international ticket while taking a local flight. According to the national carrier, passengers who are holding separate international and domestic tickets would be allowed to carry free checked-in baggage as mentioned in the international ticket while taking a local flight.

National carrier Air India is offering flexibility in free baggage allowance for international passengers. Now, passengers coming to India and taking a domestic flight can have the same baggage allowance as permitted in their international air ticket.

The facility would be applicable for an international Air India traveller taking a domestic Air India flight as well as for those flying an Alliance Air or any code-share local flight, according to a circular.

According to the national carrier, passengers who are holding separate international and domestic tickets would be allowed to carry free checked-in baggage as mentioned in the international ticket while taking a local flight.

This would be subject to various conditions including that the “onward/ inward travel connection being undertaken within 24 hours on arrival at the domestic airport in India”.

On domestic Air India flights, an economy class passenger can carry up to 25 kilogram of checked-in baggage free of cost while the limit is 35 kg for business class travellers.

In the case of international flights, this limit is 20 kg and 30 kg for economy and business class passengers, respectively.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now