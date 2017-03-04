Air India makes first journey around the world with all-women crew

The Air India flight crew at the San Francisco airport. (Source: Twitter/San Francisco airport) The Air India flight crew at the San Francisco airport. (Source: Twitter/San Francisco airport)

With a flight departing from New Delhi to San Francisco on Monday and returning to the capital on Friday, Air India has claimed its first passenger journey with an all-women crew, the BBC reported.

According to BBC, Air India said that the Boeing 777 flight flew over the Pacific Ocean on its trip to the US, while its return journey was over the Atlantic, encircling the globe. Air India said that it has applied for an entry on the Guinness World Record, BBC reported.

The BBC reported that check-in and ground handling staff, the engineers who certified the aircraft and the air traffic controllers who authorised the departure and arrival of the plane were also all women, Air India was quoted as saying.

According to BBC, Air India is planning to operate such flights with an all-women crew as part of International Women’s day, which is celebrated on March 8 every year.

Earlier in January, the national carrier announced that it would reserve six seats for women on domestic flights. The step was taken after reports that some women were being groped by other passengers.