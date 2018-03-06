Air India gets nod to fly over Saudi airspace to Israel

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that Air India has received permission to fly over Saudi airspace lifting a nearly 70-year old ban. (File photo) Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that Air India has received permission to fly over Saudi airspace lifting a nearly 70-year old ban. (File photo)

Lifting the 70-year-old airspace ban, Saudi Arabia has granted permission to national carrier Air India to fly over its territory to Israel’s capital Tel Aviv, according to a Reuters report citing Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The move will benefit the ailing carrier as well as passengers.

“Air India signed an agreement today to fly to Israel over Saudi Arabia,” said Netanyahu as quoted by The Times of Israel. The Israeli PM was speaking at the Blair House in Washington DC and mentioned that the flight time between Mumbai and Tel Aviv would be cut down to the same as the flight between London and Tel Aviv — five-and-a-half hours.

Any official statement regarding the agreement is yet to come from both Saudi Arabia and Air India.

Currently, the only direct flight available between India and Israel is the Mumbai-Tel Aviv flight operated by El Al Israel Airlines. The Israeli flag carrier operates four weekly flights from Mumbai to Tel Aviv and the same number from Tel Aviv to Mumbai. While the stopover flights usually take upwards of 14 hours, the El Al flight between Tel Aviv and Mumbai is around 7-8 hours.

This flight time is increased by over two hours because the airplane has to take a longer route moving towards Ethiopia to avoid Saudi Arabian airspace. As Saudi Arabia doesn’t recognise Israel as a country, it had kept the ban up for such flights. Reuters reported last week that El Al, through Tel Aviv, was also pushing the international community to help it fly over Saudi Arabian territory as well. Both countries have no diplomatic ties.

The announcement of granting of permission to Air India came after Netanyahu met US President Donald Trump. The US is an ally of both Saudi Arabia and Israel, and all countries share their concerns over Iran in the region, especially in the wake of the 2015 nuclear accord. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Israel late last year and met PM Netanyahu. Both leaders had indicated that there would soon be a direct flight route connecting the two countries.

Passengers and industry insiders had kept a weather eye on the matter. While a Reuters report last month said that the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation, Riyadh had declined the permission to the Air Carrier, the current developments indicate differently.

Air India had submitted paperwork seeking permission to fly between Delhi and Tel Aviv back in early February and the permission would, among other things, cut down flight time, allow more direct flights between the countries , and above all save operating costs for Air India. The commitment for making this happen was shown by Netanyahu who in his India visit last month said it was an important goal for him to establish an efficient and direct air route.

PTI reported recently that Air India, which is up for divestment, will be divested with more liberal terms if it had a higher number of inbound international flights.

