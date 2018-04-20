Air charter operations: Ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections, DGCA tweaks norms

Close on the heels of Karnataka Assembly elections, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has amended the norms for air charter operations putting the onus on accountable managers of all operators and the civil aviation department of state governments undertaking the VIP flying or election flying to ensure compliance of all rules and requirements for charter operations.

This includes conducting regular briefing sessions with pilots, personnel engaged in engineering, operations, owners/operators of helipad and chartering agencies, etc about the relevant rules and regulations laid down by the DGCA and the Ministry of Home Affairs. Among other things, these set of guidelines, which first came into effect back in March 2014, direct the operators and flight crew to ensure that no unauthorised cash, narcotics or arms are carried in the flight.

