Aditya Ghosh to resign as IndiGo President, Gregory Taylor likely to replace him

Aditya Ghosh has stepped down as Whole Time Director of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, effective from April 26 while his resignation as President would come into effect from July 31. (Source: Aditya Ghosh/Instagram) Aditya Ghosh has stepped down as Whole Time Director of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, effective from April 26 while his resignation as President would come into effect from July 31. (Source: Aditya Ghosh/Instagram)

No-frills airline IndiGo Friday announced that Aditya Ghosh will resign as its President and is likely to be replaced by one of its former executives Gregory Taylor. The company, in a statement, said Rahul Bhatia has been appointed as the interim CEO.

While Ghosh has stepped down as Whole Time Director of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, effective from April 26, his resignation as President would come into effect from July 31. The resignation was accepted during the board meeting today.

In the coming months, the Board will consider the appointment of Greg as President and CEO of the Company, subject to receiving the necessary regulatory approvals and paperwork.

The development comes amid the airline embarking on ambitious expansion plans and its aircraft facing technical issues with engines.

“We are delighted at Greg’s decision to rejoin the IndiGo team and welcome him back to the Company. His enormous and varied experience and understanding of the complexities of the airline industry will be invaluable to our future plans. At the same time, we thank Aditya for all his hard work and contributions and for the successes that the Company has enjoyed,” said Rahul Bhatia, Interim CEO of the Company.

Outgoing Aditya Ghosh said, “For the last ten years, it has been a relentless, exhilarating and a most satisfying task building IndiGo. It is now time for me to step off the treadmill and sometime in the near future embark on my next adventure. I wish all my colleagues at IndiGo the very best as they move on to the next phase of growth.”

Gregory Taylor has more than 40 years of experience in large, world class airlines. During 2016 and 2017, Greg was the Executive Vice President of Revenue Management and Network Planning at IndiGo. Prior to that, he held various senior management roles at United Airlines and US Airways in the areas of Corporate Planning, Strategy, Network Planning, Fleet Planning, Finance, Cost Management and Airline Express Operations. Greg holds an MBA from the University of Chicago.

