Actor’s molestation case: What can land an unruly flier in ‘No Fly List’ and what are the penalties?

A corporate professional in Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving and molesting a minor actor in an Air Vistara flight. Vikas Sachdev has been booked under Section 354 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

To tackle issues like these, the government in September had announced rules for creating a ‘National No Fly’ list. The idea behind the no fly list was to create a mechanism where unruly passengers could be identified and banned from flying.

The ban ranges from a minimum of three months to an indefinite period, depending upon the severity of the offence. The rules are applicable for all Indian carriers.

So, what can land you in a No Fly List and what are the penalties?

The amended Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR Section 3, Series M, Part Vl on “Handling of Unruly Passengers ) was brought in accordance to the Tokyo Convention, 1963 as a deterrent to unruly behaviour of passenger on board aircrafts.

It lays down three categories of offences based on severity that decides the quantum of punishment. Airlines can report passengers and place them on their No Fly List. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) compiles the lists of all carriers and maintains a register of all the blacklisted flyers for reference of other airlines.

Though one airline’s ban on a passenger doesn’t make it mandatory for another carrier to blacklist the flier, they have the convenience of identifying persons that may cause safety issues in their flights.

The offences are classified as verbal assault, physical assault and life-threatening behaviour.

The level-1 offence categorised as verbal assault can earn a ban up to three months. The offences include verbal harassment, inappropriate physical gestures or unruly inebriation.

The level-2 offence, categorised as physical assault, can lead to a ban of up to six months. The offences include inappropriate pushing and shoving, hitting, touching inappropriately, sexual harassment.

The level-3 offence is categorised as life-threatening behaviour. The offences in this category include physical violence such as choking, murderous assault, eye gouging and more. It also includes damage to any systems of the aircraft, attempting or actually breaking into the flight crew compartment etc. The ban in this case is a minimum of two years and can extend to an indefinite period.

The offenders will concurrently be tried according to the relevant sections of the law as well. The rules for no fly list only apply when such incidents occur inside the aircraft and if such behaviour causes any harm or danger to the safety of the passengers or the aircraft.

These rules are applicable on scheduled or non-scheduled/chartered flights, domestic or international. They also apply on all airports in India and the passengers who are flying into and over the country. The Tokyo Convention, 1963 mandates that the international airlines must conform to these rules.

How is the offence reported and investigated?

The commander/pilot-in-command of the aircraft reports unruly behaviour and the airline’s internal committee conducts an investigation within 30 days. The passenger becomes free to fly in case the airline doesn’t conduct the probe within the set period.

Meanwhile, the airline can impose a flight ban not exceeding 30 days on the accused till the time the probe is conducted. The blacklisted passengers can file an appeal with an appellate authority chaired by a retired High Court judge, as well as members representing passengers association/consumer association/retired officer of Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum and airlines as members. The committee is constituted by the civil aviation ministry within 60 days. If the appellants are not happy with the decision, they can approach the high court. Till that time, the decision is counted as binding.

